Taraji P. Henson Confirms Ending Her Engagement

Taraji P. Henson is officially single again ... the actress confirmed she's splitting up with her fiance.

Taraji revealed the news Monday while on "The Breakfast Club" and inferred she and Kelvin Hayden may have hit a rocky patch, so she suggested going to therapy to work on the relationship. But, ultimately ... Taraji said they weren't on the same page when it came to that.

She said, "I’m dedicated to the black man, y’all. I just turned 50 and I mean, I hadn’t said it yet, but it didn’t work out. I tried. I was like, therapy. Let's do the therapy thing, but if you're both not on the same page with that then you feel like you're taking it on yourself and that's not a fair position for anybody to play in a relationship."

Hayden, a former NFL cornerback, and Henson got engaged back in May 2018. They were reportedly set to get married in June but nixed those plans due to the pandemic.