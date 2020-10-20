Historic H.S. All-American Bowl Canceled Due To COVID-19

Breaking News

The All-American Bowl -- an annual all-star event where some of the greatest H.S. football players EVER have competed -- will not have a game this year ... and it's all 'cause of COVID.

Officials announced Tuesday they've canceled the event over coronavirus concerns ... and instead plan to have a "showcase" where some recruits will announce their college decisions.

"Due to the environment we find ourselves in and the health and safety of our All-Americans and their families our first priority," bowl officials said in a statement, "we have made the extremely difficult decision to not play this year's All-American Bowl."

It's a HUGE bummer ... the game is always loaded with future college and NFL stars -- in the past, guys like Vince Young, DeSean Jackson and Joe Mixon have won MVP honors.