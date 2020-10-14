NFL Cancels Pro Bowl Game Over COVID ... Mulling Replacement Activities

The NFL has officially canceled this season's Pro Bowl game due to COVID -- but the league is "reimagining" ways to celebrate the players.

The game was originally set to take place on Jan. 31 at the brand new Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (home of the Raiders) ... but NFL officials ultimately decided it wasn't worth the risk.

The league will still allow fans, players and coaches to vote on Pro Bowl rosters -- but they just won't compete in a formal game.

Let's face it, the games aren't really that great anyway.

Instead of a game, the league says it will work with the NFLPA and other partners to "create a variety of engaging activities" for the players.

"This virtual recognition of the season's finest players will provide fans the opportunity to celebrate the accomplishments of their favorite stars."

As for concerns over the Super Bowl, the league says the big game is still on.

"The NFL and NFLPA's intention is to play a full regular and postseason schedule, culminating at the Super Bowl."

Unclear how the league will address fans, media and the traditional Super Bowl fan experience -- but they've got some time to figure that out.

As for Vegas, the NFL says they won't abandon the city -- announcing the 2022 Pro Bowl will take place at Allegiant Stadium.