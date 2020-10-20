Mike Perry’s Mom Called 911 on UFC Fighter During Feb. Incident, Perry Denies Wrongdoing

Play video content Breaking News

"Platinum" Mike Perry's mother told 911 dispatchers she was "scared for (her) life" during an alleged violent incident involving the UFC fighter back in February ... in which his ex-wife claims he cracked her ribs.

Important to note -- 29-year-old Perry is denying the allegations ... saying he NEVER put his hands on her during their "short-term marriage."

Danielle Nickerson went public with the allegations to MMA Junkie on Tuesday ... claiming Perry assaulted and injured her during a Feb. 10, 2020 incident in Orlando, FL -- forcing her to seek safety at her mother-in-law's home.

Perry's mother, Sabra Young, then called 911 ... saying she was fearful he would lash out against them.

"My son is out in the driveway, and he’s violent right now, and I’m scared for my life, and I don’t know what he’s going to do," Young says in the call.

"He’s revving his engine right now. His wife is inside my house, and I’m afraid he’s going to hurt her."

When asked if Perry was involved in a fight with his ex, his mother responded, "yes, he has a temper."

Police arrived at the scene a short time later, but Perry was already gone ... so no arrests were made, according to the news report.

Nickerson says she later filed for a protective order against Perry back in March ... but the request was denied after she "omitted certain details from her request," according to MMA Junkie.

They officially became divorced in July, according to the news report.

Perry addressed Nickerson's allegations on Twitter Monday night ... saying, "I did not put hands on my ex at any point in our short term marriage."

"I realize that I have said some things in the past that do not put me and what I stand for in the best of light and for that I apologize."

"I’m hopeful my ex can move on and find peace as I have.”

Perry recently completed an anger management course after knocking out an old man at a Texas restaurant in July ... and is set to fight Robbie Lawler at UFC 255 next month.