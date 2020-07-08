UFC's Mike Perry Punches Old Man In Angry Restaurant Tirade

Breaking News

'Platinum' Mike Perry -- a star in the UFC -- punched an elderly man in the face at a Texas restaurant Tuesday night in a violent, angry rage ... and the entire incident was caught on video.

Perry and his GF were leaving Table 82 restaurant in Lubbock, TX while arguing with staffers and other patrons ... and dropping n-bombs in the process.

It doesn't appear the n-word was directed at any Black people in the restaurant -- Perry is known to casually throw the word around in daily conversation.

Mike Perry in a bar fight last night over someone “touching him”.



This is pretty disgusting behaviour from a UFC calibre fighter. Acting like a complete child. pic.twitter.com/ZAuxZTtXtW — MMA Eejit 🇮🇪 (@MMAEejit) July 8, 2020 @MMAEejit

Unclear what set Perry off -- but on his way out, he was accusing another man of "touching" him without permission.

As Perry and his GF left the restaurant and walked outside, several men followed him out ... and things escalated quickly.

One of the older men got too close to Perry and Mike swung -- connecting with a haymaker from his right hand.

The older man went down -- unclear if he's okay.

Perry sat down on a ledge and challenged witnesses to call police.

We're currently making calls on what happened next. Unclear if he was arrested, etc.

Perry is 14-6 as a professional MMA fighter -- defeating Mickey Gall on June 27 ... with his GF acting as his cornerman.

We've reached out to Perry for comment -- so far, no word back.

The whole incident reminds us of Conor McGregor -- who also punched an elderly man at a pub in Ireland back in 2019.