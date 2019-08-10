Mike Perry Says F**k Colby Covington, I Still Wanna Fight Him

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

"It is what it always is with Colby Covington. It's f**k that guy. That guys a piece of sh*t. A dog turd smashed on the floor and nobody gives a f**k about him."

Ladies and gentlemen, that's Mike Perry on Colby.

TMZ Sports talked to Platinum days before his fight with Vicente Luque at UFC Fight Night 156.

Luque's a beast, so Perry's got his hands full ... but we asked if he's still pursuing a scrap with Colby -- after he handles this weekends business.

The answer ... hell yes.

"Absolutely, I would love to fight him. I think that fight makes great sense for me."

Covington is the #2 ranked welterweight in the division ... and Perry is currently unranked -- but Mike says that doesn't mean a damn thing when it comes to this fight.

"He thinks he can beat me. He thinks he can lean up against me and out wrestle me," Perry tells us.

"I know what to do. I got some moves for him. I got some tricks up my sleeve I got some caps in the hat, or whatever you wanna say, boy."

If the bad blood seems intense ... remember, Covington verbally went for Perry's neck last year when he called his now-wife "ratchet" and "horse faced."

And, 'cause of that, Perry issued a stern warning.