Tyron Woodley Blasts Colby Covington, Over 'Disgraceful' Matt Hughes Comments

Tyron Woodley is demanding Colby Covington issues a public apology for cracking jokes about Matt Hughes' near-fatal train collision accident after his fight on Saturday ... calling Colby a "disgrace."

"That ain't funny," Tyron told us in a scathing attack aimed at the welterweight star ... "That ain't a joke. [Matt Hughes] is blessed to even be here, no matter how he got on the tracks."

Of course, Matt -- a UFC Hall of Famer -- was hospitalized in 2017 when a train struck his pickup truck in Illinois. Hughes suffered a serious brain injury in the crash and says he's "not the same person anymore."

So, when Colby took the mic after beating Robbie Lawler on Saturday and referenced Hughes, it really pissed off Woodley.

"Let’s talk about the lesson we learned tonight, it's a strong lesson that Robbie should have learned from his good buddy, Matt Hughes,” Covington in the post-fight interview ... "You stay off the tracks when the train is coming through, junior."

Woodley says Covington crossed a line that he shouldn't have -- and if he continues to make comments like that, there will be serious violent consequences.

There's more ... Tyron also says he was NOT impressed with Colby's victory over Lawler because Robbie didn't put up much of a fight and hasn't been a serious threat in the UFC in years.

Tyron says he texted Dana White after the fight to clown Colby -- saying, "I wanna f*ck him up so bad."

Woodley -- the former UFC welterweight champ -- says he believes he deserves to fight the winner of Colby vs. Kamaru Usman for a shot to get his title back ... and spells out why he deserves that chance.