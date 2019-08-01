Cris Cyborg Shows Bloody Post-Fight Gash, 'I Could See My Skull!'

WARNING -- if you're eating lunch, ya might wanna put down the BLT ... 'cause Cris Cyborg is showing off her battle wound from UFC 240 ... and it's a doozy!!

The UFC superstar needed a bunch of stitches following her fight with Felicia Spencer on Saturday ... after getting a deep gash on her forehead in the 1st round.

Of course, Cyborg fought through the cut and ended up with the decision win like a badass ... and now she's proudly showing off the post-fight damage.

"I could see my skull after #UFC240!" Cyborg said.

Fun fact -- It was the first time in Cyborg's career she had to get stitched up ... which is incredible considering she turned pro in 2005!

Don't worry, though ... despite the injury, Cyborg made it VERY clear to UFC honcho Dana White she definitely still wants that rematch with Amanda Nunes.