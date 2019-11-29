UFC's Mike Perry Gives Black Friday Fighting Advice, 'Stick And Move!'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Worried about potential shopping brawls on Black Friday???

UFC stud Mike Perry's got ya covered ... 'cause he's shelling out advice on how to protect yourself in a fight over that marked down big screen TV!!!

"Stick and move, man," Perry tells TMZ Sports. "Throw objects. Use chairs. Keep your distance!"

Of course, the day after Thanksgiving is always mired in some kind of fighting over door-busting deals ... but Perry's got some rock-solid tips to help you survive.

And, if you are brave enough to scrap with the crowds ... Perry's the guy you wanna listen to -- 'cause he's been in a ton of these brawls throughout his life!!!

But, Perry's biggest piece of advice? Forget the whole day in general, stay at home with the fam and wait to shop online on Cyber Monday.