O.J. Simpson Clowns Jeffrey Toobin Over Zoom Penis Incident ... You're No Pee-wee!!!

Breaking News

You know you messed up when O.J. Simpson thinks he has the moral high ground on you.

The Juice decided to take time away from his search for the real killer Monday to tee off on Jeffrey Toobin ... clowning the CNN analyst for his Zoom penis incident.

As we previously reported, the lawyer, author and legal analyst exposed himself on Zoom last week during a work call with the New Yorker staff and WNYC radio.

Toobin claims he thought he was not visible to others on the call, and thought he was on mute as well.

Spoiler: He was not.

Enter O.J. ... who made a video mocking Toobin over the incident.

"Damn, Jeffrey Toobin," Simpson said ... "At least Pee-wee Herman was in an X-Rated movie theater, I'm just sayin'."

The reference ... Pee-wee actor Paul Reubens was arrested in 1991 for masturbating in an adult movie theater in Florida.

There's a connection between O.J. and Toobin -- Toobin famously wrote the 1997 book, "The Run of His Life: The People v. O.J. Simpson."

The book was later adapted into the FX TV series, "The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story" ... which portrayed Simpson as the obvious person who killed Nicole Brown and Ron Goldman.

Simpson's video did not go over well with some of Toobin's co-workers -- including CNN anchor Jake Tapper, who fired back at the ex-NFL star on social media.