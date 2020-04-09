O.J. Simpson Gripes After NV Closes Golf Courses, How Will My Old Friends Exercise?

How Will My Old Friends Exercise?!?

The State of Nevada has finally shut down golf courses over coronavirus fears -- and surprise, O.J. Simpson ain't happy about it.

In fact, Juice thinks the move will hurt older golfers whose only form of exercise is hitting the links.

"I play with a lot of different guys, one of the groups is an older group where 3 of the guys are over 80 and two of them had strokes," Simpson said

"They don't have dogs to walk and couldn't if they wanted to. Their only exercise is golf. So, unfortunately they wont be able to play golf so I just hope they find other ways to get outdoors and get some exercise."

How considerate, right?

Of course, the move to shut down golf in Nevada was announced Wednesday -- with Gov. Steve Sisolak explaining that Nevada golfers couldn't seem to follow the social distancing rules.

"I’ve had a multitude of pictures sent into me that showed me people were not practicing good social distancing, not arriving one in a cart," Sisolak said.

"They were congregating on the greens. We tried it. It didn’t work because some folks chose not to follow the rules. As a result we are closing golf courses."

Simpson -- who basically lives at the golf course -- disagreed with Sisolak.

"Ya know, I thought the golfers were doing a pretty good job on the social distancing."

So, what will O.J. do with all of his free time now? Maybe get back to finding the "real killer?"