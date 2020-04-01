O.J. Simpson Convinced Carole Baskin Killed Her Husband ... 'Tiger Sashimi'

Play video content Breaking News

O.J. Simpson -- who most people believe got away with murder -- is publicly accusing Carole Baskin of GETTING AWAY WITH MURDER!

WHAT. IS. HAPPENING!?!?!

Juice says he finally got around to watching "Tiger King" -- and one thing is clear to him ... he's convinced Carole Baskin fed Don Lewis to her animals.

"There's not a shred of doubt in my mind that that lady's husband is tiger sashimi right now," O.J. said ... "I'm just saying."

Of course, Carole has ADAMANTLY DENIED having any involvement in Don's disappearance -- but O.J. ain't buy-in' what she's sellin' based on what he saw in the Netflix documentary.

There's more ... Simpson -- who's interestingly wearing gloves that fit -- plays the race card.

"White people!! What's with you and wild animals?! Leave them animals alone!"