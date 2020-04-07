Kenya Orders Country-Wide Closure Of Golf Courses Due To Coronavirus

Breaking News

Kenya officials have just imposed a country-wide ban on golf ... closing down all courses over fears the play could further the spread of coronavirus.

Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, made the announcement Tuesday, chastising golfers for not properly following social distancing guidelines during the global pandemic.

"It is not a secret that even in golf clubs, golf clubs have also been abused," Kagwe said. "Consequently, all golf clubs must be closed with immediate effect."

Kenya reportedly only has 172 confirmed cases of COVID-19 ... but it's clearly taking every precaution to make sure that number stays low.

Of course, other major areas of the United States have followed similar paths when it comes to golf ... with even Los Angeles banning the sport as well.

However, states like Florida and Arizona are still allowing golfers to hit tee boxes ... pissing off some residents who fear the courses could become coronavirus hot spots.