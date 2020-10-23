Colin Kaepernick Tapped for Univ. of Nevada Hall of Fame ... Class of 2020

Breaking News

Colin Kaepernick has been selected for the University of Nevada Athletics Hall of Fame, the school announced.

Kaepernick played for the Wolf Pack from 2006 to 2010 -- racking up more than 10,000 passing yards and 4,000 rushing yards during his college career.

He was also named was Offensive Player of the Year TWICE -- once in 2008 and again in 2010.

Kaepernick famously led the Wolf Pack to a 13-1 season in 2010 -- winning a WAC conference championship. The team also won the Kraft Fight Hunger Bowl and finished as the #11 ranked team in the country on the AP poll.

Kaepernick will be inducted with 2 of his teammates -- running back Vai Taua and defensive end Dontay Moch.

"The 2020 Hall of Fame class represents some of the best of the best in Wolf Pack history," Nevada AD Doug Knuth said.

"This is an incredible collection of accomplished student-athletes and we can't wait for the opportunity to welcome them back to campus and celebrate their careers."

There's just one snag ... the school says there will be no official induction dinner held in the fall due to COVID-19.

School officials are hopeful to hold a celebration to honor Kap and company in the future.