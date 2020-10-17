Colin Kaepernick Game-Worn, Bloodied Football Gloves Hit Auction Block

Exclusive

You're looking at a pair of Colin Kaepernick's game-worn, blood-stained, and signed football gloves ... rocked by the star QB during the 49ers 2014 season.

Now, the rare piece of memorabilia can be yours ... 'cause Kap's gloves are up for auction -- and half of the proceeds are going to CK's "Know Your Rights Campaign."

Kaepernick -- who was 27-years-old at the time -- had one of his best seasons as a pro-signal-caller in 2014 ... racking up 3,369 passing yards and throwing 19 TDs.

It's unclear exactly which game Kap wore the gloves ... but the QB signed a letter of authenticity assuring the future buyer that they're 100% legit.

The Nike gloves -- currently on the block at Goldin Auctions -- had a starting bid of $200 ... but with 16 bids, the price has already soared past $650.

The auction doesn't end until early November.