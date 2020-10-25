Silento Arrested After Allegedly Driving 143 MPH in Georgia

Exclusive

Silento's so famous he needed to drive 143 MPH to lose 10 cars following him after leaving the club ... at least that's what cops claim the rapper told them when they busted him.

The "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)" rapper was arrested Friday around 3 AM in DeKalb, County Georgia after cops claim they clocked his 2020 BMW X3 sports SUV doing 143 MPH on Interstate-85, which is a 65 MPH zone.

According to the police report, obtained by TMZ, cops say they observed the car slowing down, changing lanes and swerving before pulling it over. Cops say when they approached the SUV, Silento rolled down the window, handed the cop his driver's license and said, "We ain't do nothing wrong."

The cop begged to differ ... telling the rapper his radar gun clocked him driving at dangerous speeds. Cops say when they asked him why he was driving so fast, Silento pulled the famous card and said "people be following me everywhere I go."

Play video content

And, get this ... cops say Silento -- who said he'd just left a club where he was promoting his new track, "DXB Money" -- claimed he had the right to drive at those speeds and justified it this way -- "If there is like 10 cars following me, I can do 143 because I am not a regular person."

That answer apparently didn't fly with cops ... who arrested Silento for 1 count of exceeding speed limit, 1 count failure to maintain lane, 1 count of reckless driving and 1 count of improper stopping. He was taken to DeKalb County Jail.