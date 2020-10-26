DeAndre Hopkins Accused Of Flipping Off Trump Caravan ... In Arizona

Breaking News

NFL superstar DeAndre Hopkins is accused of swerving in and out of a Trump caravan in his Ferrari before his game in Arizona on Sunday ... all while shooting POTUS supporters 2 middle fingers.

People who claim to be a part of the Trump rally say the scene all went down at around 1:30 PM in the Phoenix area ... just a couple hours before Hopkins' Cardinals took on the Seahawks.

One Twitter user, Richard Williams, claimed the 28-year-old receiver was driving recklessly in his pricey convertible ride amid the Trump caravan ... and accused the NFL player of straight-up putting lives "at risk."

@DeAndreHopkins My 8 yr old son was in one of the cars you were swerving in and out of as you were disrupting the PHX Trump Train drive and trying to cause an accident. You're a piece of trash. Make your political statements, but you out people at risk today. @espn @AZCardinals pic.twitter.com/7tAuuyM5Or — Richard Williams (@rwilliams254) October 25, 2020 @rwilliams254

"My 8 yr old son was in one of the cars you were swerving in and out of as you were disrupting the PHX Trump Train drive and trying to cause an accident," Williams wrote in a scathing message to the Cards player.

"You're a piece of trash. Make your political statements, but you out people at risk today."

Several other people who claimed to witness Hopkins at the rally say they too believe Hopkins put people in danger with his actions.

"It's scary when they are coming up fast and swerving into you," April Garcia told azcentral.com.

The Cardinals have yet to comment on the allegations. Hopkins, meanwhile, has not addressed the alleged incident either.

We've reached out to DeAndre's reps for comment, but so far, no word back yet.