Steelers' Chase Claypool Signs Jersey For Fan Battling Dementia ... Emotional Video

Breaking News

Get the Kleenex ready, this will hit ya right in the feels ...

Pittsburgh Steelers rising star Chase Claypool sent an autographed jersey to a 76-year-old fan after learning of the man's recent dementia diagnosis ... and it's emotional.

Claypool -- a rookie WR who's BALLED OUT in recent weeks -- saw a TikTok video that explained the fan's battle ... and Chase was clearly moved by the whole thing.

In the clip, the fan's son explained his dad is "the biggest Steeler fan in the world" ... but is now having trouble remembering players' names on a weekly basis.

So, Claypool decided to send him some BIG love ... writing a personalized autograph on one of his #11 jerseys!!!

"Jimmy!" Chase wrote, "Thank you for being a lifelong Steelers fan!! From Chase."

In the clip, you can see Claypool drove the jersey to the post office himself to make sure the precious cargo arrived on time and safe.

"I hope this jersey can create a long-lasting memory for you and your father," Chase added in the video. "God bless you and your family and go Steelers!"