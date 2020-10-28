'Bachelor' Host Chris Harrison Launching Wedding Rings Line for Men

Exclusive

Chris Harrison's finally cashing in on what happens after final rose ceremonies -- in theory, at least -- by helping the ladies put rings on their men.

"The Bachelor" and 'Bachelorette' host is launching his own signature line of wedding rings ... strictly for grooms-to-be. Chris hooked up with a company called Manly Brands, and the collar features wedding bands chosen and designed by Chris himself.

So, what's his style? We're told the Chris Harrison Collection is all about using unique materials. None of the usual boring bands for dudes. Instead, his 24 styles incorporate tantalum, meteorite and even dinosaur bone!!!

For your traditional types, he does have some gold and diamonds too. The rings cost from $1,000 to $3,500.

Chris says he's excited to "encourage men to look for exciting ways to express their love through their wedding ring."