NBA's Terence Davis Arrested After Allegedly Punching Ex-GF In Face Repeatedly

Exclusive Details

Toronto Raptors guard Terence Davis -- one of the best rookies in the NBA last season -- was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly socked his ex-GF in the face multiple times ... TMZ Sports has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell us Davis was staying with his ex-girlfriend at the Beekman Tower in Midtown Manhattan, N.Y. ... when the two got into an argument.

Unclear what prompted the dispute ... but our sources say things got out of hand quickly -- with Davis allegedly punching the woman in the face REPEATEDLY.

We're told the altercation escalated even further after Davis' ex-GF refused to stop filming the NBA player with her phone ... so our sources say Davis grabbed it and shattered its screen.

We're told police were eventually called to the scene ... where they arrested the 23-year-old NBA player, booking him on misdemeanor assault and misdemeanor criminal mischief charges.

Meanwhile, our sources say Davis' ex-GF was taken to the hospital after complaining of swelling and pain in her left eye. We're told she was treated for her injuries and released.

Davis was a very good player for the Raptors this season after he went undrafted out of Ole Miss ... playing in all 72 of his team's games.