Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive For COVID-19, Clemson QB To Miss Saturday's Game

Breaking News

Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence -- the biggest star in college football -- has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network.

21-year-old Lawrence is now required to isolate for 10 days ... which means he will NOT play against Boston College on Saturday, so says Ian Rapoport.

It's unclear if Lawrence is symptomatic.

Lawrence is by far the most high-profile college football star to test positive for COVID-19.

Earlier this season, high-profile coaches like Nick Saban tested positive -- but he ultimately didn't miss a game.