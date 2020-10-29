Trevor Lawrence Tests Positive For COVID-19, Clemson QB To Miss Saturday's Game
10/29/2020 5:40 PM PT
Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence -- the biggest star in college football -- has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL Network.
21-year-old Lawrence is now required to isolate for 10 days ... which means he will NOT play against Boston College on Saturday, so says Ian Rapoport.
It's unclear if Lawrence is symptomatic.
Lawrence is by far the most high-profile college football star to test positive for COVID-19.
Earlier this season, high-profile coaches like Nick Saban tested positive -- but he ultimately didn't miss a game.
Lawrence is widely considered the best college quarterback in the country ... and has been projected to go #1 overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.
