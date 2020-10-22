Trump Praises Bobby Bowden for Beating COVID, 'One of The Best Coaches Ever'

'One of The Best Coaches Ever'

Donald Trump is showing major love to ex-Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden -- praising the 90-year-old for making a "full recovery" from COVID.

As we previously reported, Bowden was hospitalized at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare earlier this month after testing positive for coronavirus.

Bowden was released from the hospital last week -- and issued a statement on Wednesday thanking everyone for the support ... while reinforcing his support for Trump.

"I just went through a battle with COVID-19 and God just wasn't ready to take me home yet to be with him," Bowden said.

He added, "I’ve had the chance to get a lot of wins in my life, but I really wanted to win this one because I wanted to be around to vote for President Trump."

Well, POTUS got the message -- and tweeted about Bobby on Thursday morning ... calling him "great" while reposting Bowden's pro-Trump message.

The GREAT Bobby Bowden, one of the best coaches EVER in College Football, on his full recovery from Covid-19 “....America is the greatest country this side of heaven. I’ve had a chance to get a lot of wins in my life, but I really wanted to win this one because I wanted.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2020 @realDonaldTrump

"Over 300 wins and 2 National Championships," Trump added, "Thank you to Florida State for giving us Bobby Bowden!"