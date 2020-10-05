Florida State Legend Bobby Bowden Tests Positive For COVID-19

Breaking News

Scary news ... 91-year-old college football coaching legend Bobby Bowden has tested positive for COVID-19.

Fortunately, the former Florida State head man -- who coached the Seminoles for 34 years and won two national championships -- told the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday he's experiencing no symptoms as of now.

Bowden said he had been in the hospital recently because of a skin infection ... and took a coronavirus test while he was there. The results came back positive Saturday.

Bowden, though, says there's no fever, cough or illness yet ... adding, "I don’t feel bad, yet."

In fact, Bobby was in such good spirits after the diagnosis ... he joked, "I guess I can loaf around the rest of the week."

Bowden says his plan to handle the virus is to quarantine at his home and keep a close eye on any potential symptoms.

In the meantime, Bowden says family members that had been staying with him hadn't tested positive for the virus yet ... but will get further testing done Monday.