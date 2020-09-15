Texas Tech Says 75 Football Players Have Tested Positive for COVID Since June

Breaking News

75 members of the Texas Tech football team have tested positive for COVID-19 since testing began in June ... this according to the University.

On Monday, TTU announced 5 football players had tested positive for coronavirus -- which raised the previous total from 70 to 75.

According to the University, there are still 6 active cases -- but 69 players have recovered.

75 cases is a pretty staggering number considering there are 123 players listed on the Texas Tech football team.

The school notes the total number of student-athletes who have tested positive at the University is at 116 -- which means the football team responsible for nearly two-thirds of all student-athlete cases.

The football team has the week off -- the next scheduled game is Sept. 26 against Texas.

The Red Raiders kicked off the 2020 season this past Saturday -- defeating Houston Baptist in a 35 to 33 victory.

Several TT players were missing from the game -- but the school did not say if it was COVID related, according to KLBK.

COVID has been an issue on the Texas Tech campus -- more than 1,100 students have reportedly tested positive so far -- with University president Lawrence Schovanec addressing the issue in an open letter this week.

"Over the last few days, we’ve seen a notable increase in positive COVID-19 cases in our campus community, with the majority of these cases among our students who live off campus," Schovanec said.

"While we anticipated positive cases and planned for this situation, it is disappointing that we are at this point less than two weeks into the semester."