FSU Legend Bobby Bowden 'Doing Great' After Being Hospitalized With COVID-19

Great news from legendary Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden ... the Hall of Famer says he's "doing great" while receiving treatment for COVID-19.

As we previously reported, the 90-year-old tested positive last week after being hospitalized with a skin infection ... and was readmitted to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare on Tuesday to get care for the virus.

Bowden -- who won 2 national titles with the Seminoles -- gave an update to the Tallahassee Democrat on Monday ... saying he's improving by the day.

"I am sure (God) answered a prayer," Bowden said. "I do feel better. I am doing good. I appreciate everyone's thoughts, I really do."

As for his symptoms, Bowden says they weren't too serious ... and he's now waiting on the results of his most recent test.

"You get fever, you get frustrated, you don't feel good and you wonder if you were able to get up," he said.

"But, now that's behind me. I took another (COVID-19) test ... I can't go home until that's cleared."

Bowden's wife, Ann, told the outlet she's confident the coach can get cleared to leave the hospital soon.

"We are hoping by the end of the week they tell him he can come home," Ann said.