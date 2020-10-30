Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner Do 'Tiger King' and Power Rangers for Halloween

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are still doing Halloween in full force ... at least when it comes to their costumes.

Kim went with what's sure to be a popular costume in 2020 ... getting all decked out as one Carole Baskin. She nailed it, even including her kiddos as tigers, and North gets extra credit for busting out the famous Carole Baskin dance. Mark Wahlberg would be proud.

Play video content

As if that wasn't enough ... Kim paired up with her BFF, Jonathan Cheban, who was Joe Exotic.

Now, Kylie and her pals dialed things back to the '90s -- dressing up as Power Rangers ... KJ was the Red Ranger, complete with long, red hair. Looks like she got her hands on an authentic Power Rangers buckle too. Naturally. She's a billionaire, after all.

Play video content