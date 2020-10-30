Hitler 'Kentucky Fried Jews' Merch Pops Up Online, Site Taken Down

An online design store is accused of selling several grossly anti-Semitic products featuring Hitler made to look like Colonel Sanders with the logo for KFJ -- Kentucky Fried Jews.

The offensive images hit social media Thursday, purportedly showing items for sale on bapup.com -- including cell phone cases, face masks, neckties, umbrellas and more. However, late Thursday night the online store was seemingly shut down.

The site now has a message saying ... "Due to an ongoing internal investigation of our designer activities and an upgrade to our database system, our site is temporarily unavailable."

Many people online claim they contacted the site about the offensive content, while others went to the site's hosting company, GoDaddy, to report it as well.