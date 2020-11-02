Chrissy Teigen Honors Late Son Jack with Tattoo

Chrissy Teigen will always have her late son, Jack, on her mind, in her heart ... and now on her wrist too.

Chrissy revealed a new tattoo on her right wrist honoring Jack. The ink is simple ... Jack's name in cursive. It's subtle, but placed in a prominent spot. It's unclear exactly when she got it, but Chrissy revealed the tattoo less than a week after opening up about Jack's death.

Just as she did with her essay about her pregnancy, Chrissy's tatt is inspiring her fans. When she posted a pic of it, one woman wrote, "I’ve been trying to find the best tattoo to represent my stillborn son for 13 years. I love your tattoo for jack." Chrissy replied, "Let’s help you find something you love. Maybe one s shape, a swirl of air around you."

The woman's responded with a picture of her tattoo, similar to what Chrissy had suggested.