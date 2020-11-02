Trump Takes Shots at Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi and Jay-Z in Pennsylvania
11/2/2020 2:03 PM PT
President Trump has a thought or two about big-name music acts who perform for Joe Biden these days -- especially Jon Bon Jovi, whom he claims is a total brownnoser.
POTUS rallied Monday in Avoca, PA and talked about the fact Lady Gaga is set to perform for Joe Biden at a dueling rally in the Keystone State later today. He claimed to know "a lot of stories" about her, suggesting she's not so "good" -- whatever that means.
As you might've heard, Gaga's doing a show for the Democratic nominee on the eve of the election ... something she also did for Hillary Clinton, as well, back in 2016. Guess Biden's not superstitious.
Trump also went after Bon Jovi, who performed at a Biden drive-in rally last week, and claimed the dude kisses his ass in private. Yep, the President actually said that.
BTW, Jon also performed for Hillary in 2016 -- and in keeping with that theme ... Trump even took some shots at Jay-Z, another one of Hillary's marquee music acts that year. His performance was a little controversial at the time because he used explicit language.
He made sure to remind everyone about Jay dropping f-bombs ... which apparently has DT clutching his pearls.
Trump doesn't seem to have any musical guests lined up thus far for himself -- which might not be that surprising. Considering his desire for PG-lyrics only ... his new buddy, Lil Wayne, is probably off any list of potentials.
