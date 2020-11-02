Trump Takes Shots at Lady Gaga, Jon Bon Jovi and Jay-Z in Pennsylvania

Play video content C-SPAN

President Trump has a thought or two about big-name music acts who perform for Joe Biden these days -- especially Jon Bon Jovi, whom he claims is a total brownnoser.

POTUS rallied Monday in Avoca, PA and talked about the fact Lady Gaga is set to perform for Joe Biden at a dueling rally in the Keystone State later today. He claimed to know "a lot of stories" about her, suggesting she's not so "good" -- whatever that means.

In 2016 the midnight before we elected Hillary Clinton as our 1st woman Pres, Gaga danced on a piano! Making history pic.twitter.com/lE4iSHuIMj — ☇RiotWomenn☇ (@riotwomennn) November 8, 2016 @riotwomennn

As you might've heard, Gaga's doing a show for the Democratic nominee on the eve of the election ... something she also did for Hillary Clinton, as well, back in 2016. Guess Biden's not superstitious.

Trump also went after Bon Jovi, who performed at a Biden drive-in rally last week, and claimed the dude kisses his ass in private. Yep, the President actually said that.

BTW, Jon also performed for Hillary in 2016 -- and in keeping with that theme ... Trump even took some shots at Jay-Z, another one of Hillary's marquee music acts that year. His performance was a little controversial at the time because he used explicit language.

He made sure to remind everyone about Jay dropping f-bombs ... which apparently has DT clutching his pearls.