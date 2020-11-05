Cody Bellinger Gets Video Game Treatment After WS Win, I'm In Assassin's Creed!

Breaking News

Cody Bellinger's 2020 is SO MUCH BETTER than yours ... 'cause just a few days after he won the World Series -- he got put into a big role in an uber-popular video game!!

The L.A. Dodgers superstar announced Wednesday he'll be a character in the newest installment of the Assassin's Creed series ... and his avatar looks awesome!!

Bellinger says his in-game character will be named Otta Sluggasson ... and, of course, the game-version of Belli will wield a big, spiked baseball bat and wear eyeblack.

Belli and the creators of the game, Ubisoft North America, released footage of the outfielder in the creating process of the avatar ... and it ain't hard to see Cody loved all of it.

Bellinger tested out weapons, got his face scanned, and even did a voiceover for the role!

As for a description of the virtual Bellinger ... video game creators say Otta is a "Dane with a knack for hitting rocks very very far."

Checks out to us!