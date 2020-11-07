McDonald's Karen in Canada Goes Off on Customer, Calls Him 'Fat Bitch'

It's so good to know ... even chill Canada is losing it.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

Check out this video of a McDonald's in Toronto, where a very impatient customer got out of her car in the drive-thru and walked to the window, which enraged the dude behind her.

She called the guy a "fat bitch," middle fingers come to attention and there's plenty of anger and cussing. She threatens to split on the guy and then blanches that he keeps calling her Karen. She says she's not a Karen, but ...