McDonald's Karen in Canada Goes Off on Customer, Calls Him 'Fat Bitch'
Karen in Canada Goes Off at Mickey D's Drive-Thru ... Calls Customer 'Fat Bitch'
11/7/2020 6:33 AM PT
It's so good to know ... even chill Canada is losing it.
Check out this video of a McDonald's in Toronto, where a very impatient customer got out of her car in the drive-thru and walked to the window, which enraged the dude behind her.
She called the guy a "fat bitch," middle fingers come to attention and there's plenty of anger and cussing. She threatens to split on the guy and then blanches that he keeps calling her Karen. She says she's not a Karen, but ...
Aside from the pandemic, it seems Canadians may be a little concerned about threats by Americans to migrate North. We're starting to feel they may not want us. Something we said?
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.