SoCal 'Karen' Copping Plea Deal in Battery Case
Socal 'Karen' Copping Plea Deal In Battery Case
10/5/2020 6:45 PM PT
Lena Hernandez, the "Karen" who was accused of a slew of racist tirades in Southern California over the past year, is taking a plea deal ... and she is getting jail time.
Law enforcement sources tell us Hernandez will take a deal on her misdemeanor battery charge, and in exchange, prosecutors will seek a sentence of 45 days in Los Angeles County Jail.
Our sources say Hernandez will be in court Tuesday for a judge to accept the deal. We're told Hernandez will be on probation for the next 3 years, and she's gotta complete a year-long anger management class. Our sources say she will also be ordered to pay about $1,500 and can't own a firearm for the next 10 years.
TMZ broke the story ... Hernandez was busted in July after launching a series of racist rants in a park and a mall. Police issued a warrant for her arrest and cops finally tracked her down in the SoCal beach city of San Pedro.
The battery charge is related to an incident last October at a shopping mall in Torrance. Our sources say Hernandez will be given stay-away orders from the mall and from the victim.
There's no video from that incident, but there's footage of 2 other incidents where she hurled racist comments -- once at a woman working out in a park, and the other at a man in a parking lot.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.