Trump Supporter Hurls Xenophobic Attack As Dentures Keep Falling Out

A woman decked out in Trump 2020 gear unleashed a hateful, xenophobic attack at a counter-protester, but her efforts were blunted by some loose dentures.

It seems this all went down at some sort of Trump rally. The woman who says her name is Carla ... tells an Asian woman to go back to where her ancestors came from.

Problem is ... Carla's dentures keep falling out. She struggles in her verbal attack ... it's hard to keep a stiff upper lip when your chompers aren't secure.