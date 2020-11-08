Joe Biden Visits Gravesite of Son, Beau, After Attending Church

Breaking News

Joe Biden beelined it Sunday from church to the gravesite of his beloved son, Beau, who, on his death bed, implored his dad not to give up on public service.

Biden and family attended services at St. Joseph on the Brandywine Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, Delaware. After church, the group walked to Bo's gravesite.

Beau, who died from brain cancer at 46 back in 2015, wanted to make sure his dad didn't retreat after his death, and although Biden decided not to run in 2016, Beau clearly inspired him during his presidential run.

After Joe's victory speech last night, Coldplay's "Sky Full of Stars" rang out at the venue. It was Beau's favorite song. As a matter of fact, when lead singer Chris Martin found out how much Beau loved that song, he sang it at Beau's funeral.

just saw that coldplay was beau biden's favorite band and that sky full of stars was one of his favorite songs and they played it after joe's victory speech... im crying. i bet he's looking down and is so proud of his dad rn pic.twitter.com/QN78TtpGRR — sam ❀ BIDEN2020 (@imagineeagrande) November 8, 2020 @imagineeagrande