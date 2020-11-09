Viral 'Dreams' Skateboarder Nathan Apodaca Gets Engaged

Exclusive

Congrats are in order for the Fleetwood Mac "Dreams" skateboarder -- Nathan Apodaca popped the question to his girlfriend, and she said YES!!!

Sources close to the couple tell TMZ ... Nathan proposed to his girlfriend, Estela Chavez, Saturday night in Las Vegas, dropping to one knee at the Nobu Hotel inside Caesars Palace.

As you can see, Nathan's fiancée has a shiny, new diamond engagement ring, which we're told is 3 carats and valued at a cool $22,000.

BTW ... we're told Nathan got the ring from Angel City Jewelers in Los Angeles.

Our sources say Nathan and Estela have been together for 14 months, and they met at the potato factory where he works back home in Idaho.

It's been a whirlwind couple months for Nathan ... he quickly shot to fame after posting a video of him drinking juice and vibing to Fleetwood Mac on his skateboard ... and now he's making tons of money from his merch, commercial appearances and Halloween costume!