Beyonce Teams Up with Peloton to Create 'Homecoming' Themed Workouts

Beyonce and Peloton have teamed up on a multi-year deal that will bring a series of themed workouts paying homage to historically black colleges and universities ... and the timing couldn't be better.

Playing off "Homecoming" -- her iconic Coachella concert film -- Beyonce's helped create cycling, running, strength, boot camp, yoga and meditation classes with Peloton to commemorate the annual fall Homecoming season at HBCUs. The singer was already the most requested artist among the fitness company's 3.6 million members, so the collab makes total sense.

In addition ... Bey and Peloton are gifting 2-year digital memberships to students at 10 different HBCUs, which provide access to the fitness classes through the Peloton App that can be used with or without equipment.

Along with the big partnership coming during homecoming season, the timing's also huge for the company ... in the stock market. As you may know, Peloton use has surged during the pandemic, but its shares took a hit Monday with the announcement of the Pfizer vaccine ... dropping 20 percent.

With the Beyonce news, shares jumped as much as 7 percent early Tuesday.

As for the Queen, she says she's been a Peloton member for years and is excited to partner with a company providing an innovative way for all people to "be the best versions of themselves."