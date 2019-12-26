Peloton Husband Gets Real Girlfriend a Bike for Christmas

I Got My Real GF What I Got My Actress Wife ...

The actor who played the Peloton husband decided to try his hand at art imitating life, because in his real life he gave his girlfriend an XMAS present ... a Peloton bike!!!

Sean Hunter dared to test the social media attack squad that skewered him after acting in an ad where a husband got his wife the exercise bike. As you know, Peloton justified the ad by saying it promoted health, but it pulled the commercial nonetheless.

Sean said, "Here's hoping this goes over better the second time ... Merry Christmas to my actual girlfriend (pls don't leave me)."

GF Cassidy Baras seemed pleased, but then again so did Sean's pretend wife.

Play video content PELOTON

Sean has said he's been coping the best he could with the blowback from the ad, saying, "My 5 seconds of air time created an array of malicious feedback that is all associated with my face."