'Boy Meets World' Star Maitland Ward Wants to Do Hallmark, Peloton Pornos
12/23/2019 12:30 AM PT
Maitland Ward says there's a lot of porn potential in two controversial ads for this holiday season -- and it sounds like she wants to do 'em ... make them into spoofs, we mean.
We talked to the former "Boy Meets World" actress -- who played Rachel for a few seasons, but has since turned to adult films -- and asked her about the recent Hallmark commercial that was temporarily yanked from the network because it featured a lesbian couple kissing. Maitland says the move was ridiculous, and yes ... she was offended.
Our photog went a little deeper though and asked a natural follow-up ... any potential there for a porno spin on it??? Check it out -- seems like Maitland thinks there might be a sex-filled future, which she says would absolutely piss off Hallmark. Hmmm ... you think?!?
More than that though, she says the highly-mocked Peloton ad is porn gold. She doesn't exactly explain why, but we'll just let your dirty imagination run wild with the possibilities.
Our camera guy also probed about how Maitland's paycheck now compares to her Disney days, and you might find her answer pretty surprising. Porn >>> 'BMW'
