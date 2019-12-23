'Boy Meets World' Star Maitland Ward Wants to Do Hallmark, Peloton Pornos

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Maitland Ward says there's a lot of porn potential in two controversial ads for this holiday season -- and it sounds like she wants to do 'em ... make them into spoofs, we mean.

We talked to the former "Boy Meets World" actress -- who played Rachel for a few seasons, but has since turned to adult films -- and asked her about the recent Hallmark commercial that was temporarily yanked from the network because it featured a lesbian couple kissing. Maitland says the move was ridiculous, and yes ... she was offended.

Our photog went a little deeper though and asked a natural follow-up ... any potential there for a porno spin on it??? Check it out -- seems like Maitland thinks there might be a sex-filled future, which she says would absolutely piss off Hallmark. Hmmm ... you think?!?

More than that though, she says the highly-mocked Peloton ad is porn gold. She doesn't exactly explain why, but we'll just let your dirty imagination run wild with the possibilities.

