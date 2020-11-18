BKFC's Uly Diaz Predicted 3-Second Knockout, I Knew I'd Set The Record!!

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

“Listen I studied his every move. I knew what he was gonna do when I went in. I actually called my manager a week before the fight, and told him I was gonna have the fastest knockout in BKFC history.”

That's badass bare-knuckle fighter Uly Diaz on his record-setting, 3-second knockout of opponent Donelei Benedetto at Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 14 on Saturday night.

Miami’s Uly “The Monster” Diaz with the fastest knockout in BKFC history. 3 seconds. pic.twitter.com/rgFLM18wd8 — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) November 14, 2020 @Brendan_Tobin

So, yeah ... everyone else was SHOCKED at how fast Diaz ended the fight -- except Uly.

Diaz -- who says he has the prediction on video -- tells TMZ Sports he studied Benedetto, and actually had a premonition he'd immediately turn his lights off.

“I manifested this. I dreamt about this moment. Listen, it’s an amazing experience. It sounds crazy to say it, but I promise you, my hand to God, I saw all this happening before it did."

The KO's gone viral online, and Uly says he's heard from everyone from ordinary fans, to his childhood friend, Pitbull ... to freakin' Hulk Hogan!

"You know what, a lot of people have been hitting me up. But, by far I think the coolest thing for me, I freaked out when I saw it, was Hulk Hogan hit me up and told me he was a fan," Uly tells us.

"He told me to keep up the hard work. Stay focused. Listen, it’s amazing."

We also asked Diaz if his knockout was the best in combat sports in the year 2020 ... or if others like Tank Davis or Joaquin Buckley's were more impressive.