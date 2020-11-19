RJ Hampton's Dad Throws Milwaukee Bucks Hat at NBA Draft, You're Going to Denver!

Breaking News

GET THAT BUCKS HAT OUTTA HERE!!!

RJ Hampton was selected Wednesday as the 24th pick in the NBA Draft -- but it's his dad who's going viral for throwing a hat!

RJ Hampton's dad throws the Milwaukee Bucks hat at the wall after finding out they traded RJ to Denver pic.twitter.com/Pc0DxPziTN — Main Team (@MainTeamSports) November 19, 2020 @MainTeamSports

With the NBA Draft going down virtually due to the pandemic, ESPN had cameras in all of the player's homes to capture those life changing moments.

The Milwaukee Bucks had the 24th pick -- so, when RJ's name was called, one of the kids celebrating with Hampton grabbed a Bucks hat to give to the hoops star.

That's when RJ's dad swooped in, snatched the hat and fired it across the room ... begging the question, WHY?!!?!?

Here's the explanation ... the Bucks had traded the 24th pick to the New Orleans Pelicans, who had then traded the pick to the Denver Nuggets.

So, even though Milwaukee INITIALLY had the 24th pick and technically selected Hampton, it was obvious he wasn't gonna end up there.

Dad clearly knew the backstory and tried to keep that Bucks hat off his son's head -- mission accomplished (with gusto!).

Don't worry, RJ ultimately found the right hat. Congrats!