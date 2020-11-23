Buffalo Bills Tight End Diagnosed w/ Heart Condition As Result of COVID, Coach Says

Breaking News

Buffalo Bills tight end Tommy Sweeney has been diagnosed with a serious heart condition as a result of COVID, this according to head coach Sean McDermott.

The 25-year-old -- who was drafted by the Bills in 2019 -- was initially put on the COVID result list back on October 24 ... but his health took a turn for the worse.

Coach McDermott says Sweeney was being tested by a cardiologist, per NFL protocol, when he was diagnosed with myocarditis ... which is essentially an inflammation of the heart.

According to the Mayo Clinic ... "Severe myocarditis weakens your heart so that the rest of your body doesn't get enough blood. Clots can form in your heart, leading to a stroke or heart attack."

Yeah, this is serious stuff -- but Mayo Clinic notes, "Early diagnosis is key to preventing long-term heart damage."

The diagnosis means Sweeney will miss the rest of the 2020 NFL season -- but the Bills are confident he can recover and return to the tea in 2021.

McDermott says it's his understanding Sweeney's condition is connected to COVID. He also notes Sweeney appears in "good spirits."

It's been a tough year for Sweeney who suffered a foot injury back in July and was hoping to claw his way into some playing time in the 2nd half of the 2020 season.