Buffalo Bills Get Air Tribute Via Pilot's Flight Pattern, High Praise!

Nobody circles the wagons AIR like the Buffalo Bills!!!

A proud Bills Mafia member took their fandom to new heights on Friday ... by perfectly tracing the iconic logo with their flight pattern ... and the end result is pretty freakin' cool!!!

Ironically enough, Josh Allen and the gang are prepping to face off against the god-awful New York Jets this weekend ... but that didn't stop this pilot from showing support from high up in the sky!!

You can catch the tracker here to see the whole thing in action ... and it appears the masterpiece took about an hour and a half to finish!!

As for the guys on the ground, it's been a solid season so far -- the Bills are 4-2 and sitting pretty at the top of the AFC East and can basically coast into the playoffs.

Not so bad of a 2020 for those crazy, table-assaulting, Zubaz-donning fans!!