Pro Soccer Player Facing League Discipline Over In-Game Penis Grabbing

A pro soccer player could be facing discipline from his league ... after he straight-up grabbed his opponent's penis TWICE in a disturbing in-game incident that was all caught on video.

Here's the deal ... on Saturday in England, Preston North End FC player Darnell Fisher was trying to guard Sheffield Wednesday's Callum Paterson during a corner kick in the second half.

Video of the play showed Fisher got super close to Paterson ... and then Fisher suddenly grabbed Paterson's junk.

This is Darnell Fisher of Preston North End. On Saturday, he was captured twice grabbing Callum Paterson's genitals in their 1-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday. The English FA is currently investigating the incident for a possible sanction #Ysports pic.twitter.com/H4EyVxwPVz — YFM KUMASI 🇬🇭 (@y1025fm) November 23, 2020 @y1025fm

Paterson was clearly upset by the move -- he looked over at the ref to see if the official was going to say something to Fisher -- and that's when Fisher cupped Paterson's genitals yet again.

The two eventually separated, and Fisher's Preston squad ended up winning the game 1-0 ... but afterward, the Football Association reportedly launched a probe into the incident.

According to Sky Sports, the FA is set to investigate whether or not it should punish Fisher for the move.

Similar incidents in sports this past year have garnered big discipline ... remember, rugby star Joe Marler was hit with a 10-WEEK ban for grabbing a guy's penis in a game.