Shannon Sharpe Blasts Tom Brady For Not Shaking Goff's Hand, 'Call His Ass Out'

Shannon Sharpe believes it's complete "bulljive" that Tom Brady didn't stick around after "Monday Night Football" to shake Jared Goff's hand ... and now, the Hall of Fame tight end says it's time to "call his ass out" for it.

Brady played REALLY poorly in the Buccaneers' loss to the Rams -- his interception with seconds to go in the 4th quarter sealed the 27-24 L for Tampa Bay.

And, as the clock was expiring, Tom bolted straight to the locker room pissed off ... leaving Goff without a postgame QB-to-QB handshake.

The scene was actually kind of sad ... Goff appeared to be looking for Brady after the game -- but the G.O.A.T was nowhere to be found.

Of course, Tom did the same thing to Nick Foles earlier this year after a loss to the Bears ... and now Sharpe is straight-up calling the guy a sore loser over it all.

"I guess Brady doesn’t know Goff well enough to shake his hand after losing. Yet, he knows every qb after he wins," Sharpe said. "Brady is full of what the elephant left on the show ground."

"His attitude is bulljive and it’s time to call his A** out on it."

The NFL has recommended players limit their contact postgame in order to prevent a possible spread of coronavirus ... but to Shannon's point, Brady has stuck around after every Bucs win to still shake his opponents' hands.