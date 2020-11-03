Tom Brady Has Helmet-Slamming Tantrum On Sideline, Beats Giants Anyway!

Breaking News

Tom Brady beat the hell out of his helmet, smashing the thing as hard as he could into his team's bench Monday ... and then he made the Giants pay for it!

The G.O.A.T. had a classic TB12 meltdown on "Monday Night Football" ... getting so upset over a sack in the 1st half, he tried to end his helmet's life in a sideline tantrum.

The good news for the Bucs ... it clearly woke Brady up -- 'cause he went on to take down New York, 25-23.

Here's the deal ... Tom and Tampa really struggled to put away the lousy Giants in NY, trailing for most of the game -- and, at one point, things got so ugly ... Tom was visibly furious.

Brady took a sack in the 2nd quarter ... and then went to the sideline and slammed his helmet twice into the bench.

But, in true Brady fashion, he pulled the rabbit out of the hat, and scored 10 4th-quarter points to help put away the G-men.

The win was big for Tom's Bucs ... it moved them to an impressive 6-2 this year, and now, most have them as the Super Bowl favorite in the NFC.