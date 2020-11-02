Antonio Brown Moved In With Tom Brady after Signing with Tampa Bay Bucs

Breaking News

Tom Brady has a new celebrity roommate -- and it's Antonio Brown.

The Bucs QB invited AB to live with him at Derek Jeter's mansion in Tampa after the WR signed a 1-year deal with the team, according to NFL on FOX's Jay Glazer ... and Antonio accepted Tom's offer.

"He's actually been staying at Tom Brady's house," Glazer reports.

How long will the Patriots stick with Cam Newton? Reasons for Dolphins making the switch to Tua? And latest on AB to the Bucs.@JayGlazer breaks it all down: pic.twitter.com/N4uRXwjSj3 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 1, 2020 @NFLonFOX

"And Tom has actually been helping him off the field as well -- lining him up with people to help him including people like Tony Robbins."

Remember, Tom had invited Antonio to live with him and Gisele during AB's short stint with the New England Patriots back in 2019 ... but it's unclear if he ever moved in before the Pats fired him.

And, while Brown was furious with New England for sending him packing -- he blasted owner Robert Kraft on the way out -- AB maintained a solid friendship with Brady.

Brown is about to finish up his 8-week NFL suspension stemming from a litany of allegations against him ... from rape to sexual misconduct, assaulting a moving truck driver, berating police officers, shaming the mother of his child, throwing furniture off a balcony and more.

For his part, Brown has denied the rape allegations and the sexual misconduct -- and told us earlier this year he was trying to turn his life around.

Even though Brady is living in a mansion the size of a hotel -- would you let someone facing those kind of allegations stay in your home?

Brown will NOT play in the Bucs vs. Giants game on "Monday Night Football" ... but the 32-year-old is expected to suit up with Brady next weekend when Tampa Bay takes on the Saints.