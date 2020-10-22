Antonio Brown Deserves Another Chance In NFL, Says Vernon Davis

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

NFL teams should be champing at the bit to sign free agent Antonio Brown ... so says former star tight end Vernon Davis, who tells TMZ Sports the reward outweighs the risk.

AB is set to return from his 8-game suspension in 2 weeks ... and folks like Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll have expressed interest in the controversial receiver this week.

Seattle Seahawks

We spoke with the 2-time Pro Bowler about whether teams should consider swooping in to sign AB ... and he believes it would be a VERY smart move -- as long as he's made the right changes.

"First of all, he's a human being," Davis tells us. "Everyone makes mistakes. I think he's learned from his experiences in life. The time he's had off, I think he's really had a chance to think about that."

Davis says any team who takes a chance should monitor the situation and make sure he remains a valuable asset in the locker room.

"I would definitely do the gamble, 'cause everyone deserves a second chance ... and maybe even a third chance," Davis added. "But, a second chance for sure, and I think this is a great opportunity for him to showcase who he is as a person."