Antonio Brown Cops 97 Carat Diamond Pendant & Chain Featuring Record Label Logo

Antonio Brown's letting everyone know he's still got a "Whole Lotta Money" ... 'cause he just copped an INSANE iced out pendant and chain to celebrate his record label.

The 32-year-old superstar wide receiver started his music career -- and CAB label -- after the New England Patriots cut him last September due to multiple off-the-field incidents.

AB has released songs, mixtapes and music videos ... but wanted to take it a step further, so he hit up celeb jeweler Leo Frost and commissioned the bling.

We're told the CAB Records pendant is decked out in 18k gold and is filled with 32 carats of VVS diamonds.

The Cuban link handset chain is also 18k yellow gold ... and has 65 carats of VS1 diamonds.

Overall, the piece has a whopping 97 carats of diamonds.

It's unclear how much AB dropped on the chain and pendant ... but Frost's work ain't cheap -- and neither is that many diamonds.

The jeweler has hooked up some of the NFL's biggest stars in the past ... with ballers like Saquon Barkley and Joe Burrow going to see Frost.