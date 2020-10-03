NFL's Bud Dupree Gifts Himself Diamond Crusted Watch, Iced Out Audemars Piguet

Play video content Exclusive @moediamonds

Pittsburgh Steelers star Bud Dupree just copped a ridiculously ICED OUT watch encrusted with 30 carats of diamonds ... and it's worth 80 grand!!

TMZ Sports has learned the Steelers linebacker treated himself with some new bling to celebrate the 2020 NFL season .. hitting up jeweler Moe Diamond in Pittsburgh.

Moe -- whose hooked up NFL beasts like Aaron Donald in the past -- delivered the Audemars Piguet watch ... loaded with approximately 30 carats of VS-VVS diamonds, to Dupree.

You can (literally) see the sparkle in BD's eyes.

The AP -- which we're told was appraised at $80,000 -- also has a custom gold bezel.

It's a crazy expensive watch -- unless you're making $16 million this season -- like Bud ... who's one of the highest-paid defensive players in the league this year.

And, he's definitely earning his money ... 'cause he's already racked up 2.5 sacks for the 3-0 Pittsburgh Steelers.