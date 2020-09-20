Clyde Edwards-Helaire Cops 'The Glyde' Diamond Pendants After Huge NFL Debut

Play video content Exclusive

How'd Kansas City Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire celebrate his huge NFL debut??

DIAMOND PENDANTS, BABY!!!

TMZ Sports has learned Patrick Mahomes' new star teammate just copped some ice after his first-ever monster game in the pros ... and the jewelry is INSANE!!

We're told the running back -- who rushed for 138 yards and a TD in the Chiefs' opening game last week -- hit up Leo Frost to make FIVE pieces ... and the celeb jeweler didn't disappoint.

The bling features the word "Glyde" -- a play on Clyde's "The Glyde" nickname -- as well as his former LSU jersey #22.

We're told each pendant is decked out in 18 carats of VVS diamonds ... plus Clyde's drip includes a bracelet and a Cuban link chain that also have "Glyde" on the locking clasps.

Unclear how much Clyde paid for the pieces ... but we're told the RB is spreading the pendants out to some of his closest family members and friends.